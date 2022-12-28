INDIA

Major changes in the offing for BJP general secretaries before state polls

Ahead of Assembly elections in the coming year, BJP is going to make few decision. It is said that there will be a major reshuffling of general secretaries, reason being deteriorated performance in the states where BJP failed to formed government.

As per sources, the responsibilities of the general secretaries of about half a dozen states will be changed soon. An agreement has been reached between the RSS officials and the BJP regarding their removal and change of responsibility. General secretaries of many states including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi may be shuffled. It is said that the party officials of Punjab and Haryana may also change their state.

Rajasthan’s general secretary Chandrashekhar could be removed and the responsibility of the state will be transferred to another leader. It is being said that Chandrashekhar has failed to take the party leaders together in the state and on many fronts, the resentment of party leaders against him has also been seen.

Delhi’s general secretary Siddharthan can also be removed from his post and the responsibility of the capital will be given to some other leader. It is not yet decided which leaders are fit for Delhi. After the defeat in the MCD elections, it is said that BJP has been forced to make these tough decisions.

General Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Pawan Rana may also be discharged.

The responsibility of Punjab’s general secretary Srinivasulu can also be changed. M. Srinivasulu was given responsibility in Punjab after being removed from Telangana last July, but due to problems in linguistic and regional practice, there may be a change again.

Haryana’s organisation minister Ravindra Raju is likely to change his state due to problems in his working style and linguistic problems.

There is a possibility of change in the role of Assam general secretary Fadindra Nath Sharma as well.

