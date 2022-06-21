Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom on Tuesday said its group outfit ZiO-Podolsk has manufactured the heat-exchanging apparatus for the power unit No.5 coming up in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

The relief tank has been prepared for shipment to India, Rosatom added.

It is one of the important elements of equipment for a nuclear power plant.

It is intended for condensation of steam coming from the pressure compensator and other equipment of the primary circuit in the modes of heating and other operating modes of the reactor, Rosatom said.

The apparatus is made of austenitic chromium-nickel steel and its weight is 15 ton, length – about 8 m, diameter – 2,5 m, height – 4 m.

The item’s life span is 40 years.

In 2003-2004 ZiO-Podolsk manufactured and shipped equipment for reactor and turbine halls for power units 1 and 2 functioning at Kudankulam and several other items.

India’s atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

20220621-145403