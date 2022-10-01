The Gujarat government on Saturday embarked on a major demolition drive at the Bet Dwarka island against illegal properties encroaching government land.

More than 1000 jawans police force from the district and neighbouring districts and even State Reserve Police force have been pressed into service.

The strategically located island is considered to be a sensitive island, it is 7 nautical miles off the Okha port of Devbhumi Dwarka district on Western Coast of Gujarat. It is spread over 13 kilometers.

District administration has identified some 21 illegal constructions, including six religious places being constructed on government land. The administration plans to free 52,078 square feet and its market value is Rs 1,22,38,424, said a government officer.

Police force was drawn from the Devbhumi Dwarka and neighbouring district and even State Reserve Police Force jawans are deployed at Bet Dwarka to provide security and protection to the demolishing team, said Nitesh Pandey, District Superintendent of Police.

