A major fire broke out at a cycle market in Jhandewalan area in central Delhi on Friday and 27 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, officials said.

No injury has been reported yet.

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. Initially, 10 fire tenders were sent to the spot but as the fire spread, 17 more fire engines were sent. A short circuit was said to be the reason behind the fire.

“The fire engines which have been pressed into service to bring the fire under control, have been facing a tough time. They have been making efforts for last two hours. The operation can go for one more hour,” a fire official said.

The local police also reached the spot to assist the fire fighters.

The incident drew crowds of local people but they were kept at some distance as police set up a cordon.

20220520-160205