A major fire broke out in a plastic factory in the outskirts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon but was brought under control after over an hour, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the Fire Department, they got a call about the incident at around 3 p.m. and initially five tenders were rushed to the spot. On seeing the scale of the blaze, five more tenders were rushed there.

The fire official were assisted by Delhi Police in the rescue operation.

The fire fighters which were pressed into service took more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

The fire officials said that the cause of the fire was not yet known but a short circuit was suspected.

