Major fire at Paris railway station, people evacuated

Paris, Feb 29 (IANS) A large fire broke out at a major Paris train station on Friday, with reports that firefighters were being preventing from extinguishing it, reports said.

The Gare de Lyon station is being evacuated, said police with footage showing scooters and other vehicles on fire, the BBC reported.

A large plume of smoke was visible above the station and smoke was also seen inside the Gare de Lyon metro and suburban rail stations, it said.

Some footage appeared to show firefighters being prevented from tackling the blaze and police termed it “scandalous behaviour” and demanded that no one stop emergency services.

–IANS

vd