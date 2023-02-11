A massive fire broke out at Punjab National Bank in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Saturday morning, said an official.

“A call regarding the blaze was received from PNB on Gurudwara road in Karol Bagh at around 5.15 a.m. A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control at 7.05 a.m,” said Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

“The fire was in Punjab National Bank at ground and mezzanine floor and no injuries or causality has been reported,” Garg added.

