INDIA

Major fire breaks out at factory in Haryana’s Sonipat

By NewsWire
0
0

A major fire broke out at a factory in the industrial area of Haryana’s Sonipat district on Thursday and six fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were rushed to the spot on the request of the Haryana administration.

The fire occurred at Inox world Industries, Phase 5 in sector 53 of the Kundli industrial area in Sonipat.

Haryana fire fighters were trying to bring the fire under control and needed more engines and hence sought help from Delhi since the place is located on the Delhi-Haryana border.

The factory makes cutlery and other steel utensils.

“Delhi Fire Service has rushed 6 fire tenders for helping the Haryana fire service on the request of ADM/owner of the factory,” said a fire official.

A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire.

The rescue operation is going on.

Further details are awaited.

20220224-093401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.