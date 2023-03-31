INDIA

Major fire breaks out in Kanpur, 500 shops gutted

NewsWire
0
0

At least 500 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out during the wee hours on Friday in the Basmandi area in Kanpur.

Firefighters were able to rescue all the people trapped in the building in AR Tower.

As many as two dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and the operation lasted more than six hours.

More than two dozen fire tenders are on the spot, trying to douse the inferno.

The flames spread to the adjacent market and buildings due to strong winds. Affected areas include Masood Tower 1, Masood Tower 2 and Hamraaz Complex.

“The fire is under control now. No one is trapped in the building,” said Ajay Kumar, Deputy Director, Uttar Pradesh Fire Service.

20230331-112204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MSP committee after Assembly polls in 5 states, govt tells Rajya...

    Anand Deverakonda-starrer ‘Highway’ to have direct OTT release

    CWC to meet to finalise agenda for Udaipur Chintan Shivir

    WHO confirms another human bird flu case in Chinese woman