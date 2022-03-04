INDIA

Major fire breaks out in Srinagar’s Bone & Joint Hospital

A major fire broke out at the Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar on Friday night.

The police said the fire engulfed the hospital building as fire tenders fought the blaze, with the doctors and the staff of the hospital evacuating the patients.

“The patients are being shifted to the Bemina Medical College and Hospital. The blaze has caused major damage to the building and the flames are still rising as over a dozen fire tenders are trying to bring the fire under control,” the police said.

A report said the fire and emergency department officials have deployed their entire fleet to bring the fire under control.

Situated in the Barzala locality of Srinagar city, the hospital is the only super-specialty facility for treatment of bone and joint diseases in the Valley.

The cause of the fire is still being ascertained. So far, there is no report of any casualty.

