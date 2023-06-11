INDIA

Major fire breaks out in west Delhi warehouse

A major fire broke out in a warehouse in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Sunday, officials said.

According to fire department, soon after getting the call, 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

“The fire is in the raw materials stored there. A short circuit might have caused the fire. Our firefighters are trying to bring it under control,” said a fire officer.

Meanwhile, a team of local police also reached the spot to assist the fire fighters and also cordoned off the street to prevent any casualties.

