Major fire engulfs Mumbai shopping plaza, no casualties

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) A major fire broke out in the basement of the Independent Shopping Centre outside Borivali West Railway station, early on Saturday morning, officials said.

The blaze was first noticed around 3 a.m. in the basement which is a big hub of mobile phones and accessories.

Later it quickly spread to the ground and two upper floors affecting several other shops including garments, footwear and jewellery shops.

At least 14 fire-tenders rushed to fight the blaze, the cause of which is not known as the shopping plaza is closed due to the ongoing lockdown.

There are no casualties reported so far and more details are awaited.

