Major fire in a Delhi factory, many feared trapped

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Several people including few fire fighters are reported to be trapped inside a factory at Udoh Nagar area of Peeragarhi, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said here on Thursday.

According to the DFS chief Atul Garg, “A call for fire in a factory was received at 4.23 a.m. on Thursday, accordingly, 7 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However the fire was followed by a sudden blast, due to which the building collapsed.”

Garg added that when the building collapsed there were people inside it along with the fire fighters who are rescuing them.

However, the number of people trapped inside the structure is not known yet. In total 35 fire tenders are currently on the spot as the rescue operation continues.

–IANS

rag/skp/