A major fire broke out at cloth market in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday evening, but no casualties have reported so far, officials said.

According to the fire department, they got a call at around 5.30 p.m., and 34 fire enginees were sent to the spot.

“We have pressed 150 fire fighters to bring the fire under control. Major problem was that there was no water source near by and the lanes are narrow, so fire tenders had to stop far away,” said the fire official.

The official said that fire was in clothes shop and had spread. The entire area has been cordoned off by the police, who were also assisting the fire fighters.

20221005-232402