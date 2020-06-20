Trending now

Major fire in Gujarat factory, employees come out safely

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Gandhinagar June 20 (IANS) A major fire broke out in a factory in the Gujarat industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) estate in Vaghodia near Vadodara on Saturday morning. Firefighters have still not been able to completely douse the flames in the agro-based factory.

The fire erupted in a shed of Jay Agro Industry around 4 a.m., at a place where a large quantity of inflammable solvent was stocked.

At the time of the fire, there were around 40 to 50 employees working in the factory, who all escaped to safety. Initially, four to five fire engines were rushed to the place, but the fire got more intense due to the heavy wind and spread to four other sheds and soon engulfed the whole factory.

Around 22 to 25 fire engines were trying to douse the fire, including some private fire fighting vehicles, brought from nearby companies.

According to the available information there has been no casualty reported so far but the factory has been gutted in the fire.

–IANS

amit/dpb/bg

