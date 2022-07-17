A major fire broke out in the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General on Sunday.

The office is located in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar building.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Kumar, Prayagraj, said: “A total of 15 fire tenders engaged in firefighting. Floors 5th to 8th were impacted due to it. No casualty in the incident was reported.”

According to the information, the files of all the cases of the government are kept on the eighth floor here.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken stern view of the incident and has ordered a probe.

He has set up a committee that includes SP City, ADM, Fire officer and additional Legal Remembrancer to probe the reasons behind the incident.

The committee will submit its reports later tonight.

