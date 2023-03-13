A major fire swept through several hutments in Appapada area of Anand Nagar in Mumbai’s Malad east suburb on Monday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire was followed by some loud explosions, according to locals, and thick black smoke was seen billowing from the site that was visible several kms away in the north and south.

The BMC rushed at least 3 fire tenders and other teams to battle the conflagration and no casualties have been reported so far.

This is the second major fire in the north-west suburbs of the city today that kept the authorities on toes since morning.

Around 11 a.m., a massive blaze engulfed a furniture warehouse and adjoining shops in the Jogeshwari furniture market and was only finally doused after a six-hour operation.

In both cases, there are no human injuries and the causes of the blaze are not known, officials said.

20230313-181602