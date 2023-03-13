INDIA

Major fire sweeps Malad slum in Mumbai, no casualties

NewsWire
0
0

A major fire swept through several hutments in Appapada area of Anand Nagar in Mumbai’s Malad east suburb on Monday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire was followed by some loud explosions, according to locals, and thick black smoke was seen billowing from the site that was visible several kms away in the north and south.

The BMC rushed at least 3 fire tenders and other teams to battle the conflagration and no casualties have been reported so far.

This is the second major fire in the north-west suburbs of the city today that kept the authorities on toes since morning.

Around 11 a.m., a massive blaze engulfed a furniture warehouse and adjoining shops in the Jogeshwari furniture market and was only finally doused after a six-hour operation.

In both cases, there are no human injuries and the causes of the blaze are not known, officials said.

20230313-181602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rift widens within Left allies as Kerala Dy Speaker slams Minister

    High-level probe ordered on missile misfire incident: Rajnath

    Denotification case: Yediyurappa appears before court, seeks bail

    National skill development programme placements ‘abysmally low’