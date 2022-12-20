INDIA

Major General Mohit Seth takes over as GoC Kilo Force

Major General Mohit Seth took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter Insurgency Force Kilo, the Army said on Tuesday.

“Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria on relinquishing the command, moves to Headquarter Northern Command, Udhampur. Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria’s tenure saw the Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards peace and stability in North Kashmir,” the statement said.

The General Officer was commissioned into 3 MADRAS Regiment in December 1991. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, the General Officer has attended the prestigious National Defence College (NDC) at New Delhi.

“In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held various prestigious staff and command appointments in J&K, Northeast and at Army HQ. He has also served as Indian Army Liaison Officer, High Commission of India, United Kingdom,” the Army said.

