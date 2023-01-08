A major infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district was foiled by the Indian Army, resulting in the elimination of 2 terrorists, defence officials said on Sunday.

“On January 7, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., own alert troops observed suspicious movement of two infiltrators who were trying to sneak across the LoC in Balakot sector in Poonch,” Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

“The troops on the LoC and the fence were alerted and kept observing the area. At approximately 7.45 p.m. there was a loud explosion due to ac mine having got initiated by infiltrating terrorists.

“Thereafter at approximately 7.50 p.m. own troops saw the movement near the fence and engaged the terrorists by bringing aimed fire onto them. Once the firing ceased, our troops on the fence and troops on the LoC readjusted the cordon to prevent their escape,” he added.

According to the spokesperson, a night-enabled quadcopter and other surveillance devices were employed to keep a strict vigil on the cordoned area, and troops commenced a search operation at 2 a.m. on January 8.

“The search was very deliberate as the area is not only undulating with dense undergrowth, but is also heavily mined.

“In the search so far, two bodies have been recovered with weapons, magazines, ammunition and other war-ike stores. Army has recovered an AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 21 rounds, one modified AK 56 rifle, one Chinese pistol with one magazine and five rounds, two Chinese hand grenades and two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone till now. Search operation continues,” Lt Col Anand said.

The Army also said that on December 29, 2022, alert troops deployed on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector had picked up suspicious movement of three terrorists attempting to infiltrate, utilising the cover of heavy rainfall, from across the LoC. On being challenged by effective fire by troops, the terrorists escaped into the forests.

“Subsequent search of the area during daylight on December 30, 2022 led to recovery of bags containing warlike-stores and abundant items essential for sustenance.

“Items recovered include two pistols, three magazines, 24 rounds of pistol ammunition, 30 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, night vision goggles, dagger, winter clothing, rubber gloves and eatables sufficient for sustenance for a prolonged period.”

The Army said that these “continuous disruptive attempts by terrorists and inimical forces indicate their desperate efforts to hamper the prevailing peaceful and harmony situation and the ongoing development in the Jammu region”.

“Meantime, the operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack continue by the Indian Army alongwith other security forces operating in the region, particularly in Rajouri and Poonch districts.”

20230108-172803