The draft of the Major League Cricket (MLC) is all set to take place in Houston, Texas, USA on March 19. Six teams are set to compete in the inaugural season of MLC this summer.

The first-ever draft of the league will be held at the Space Center Houston, located at the NASA Johnson Space Center. Teams representing Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. will form squads to be composed of 18 players, with a maximum of seven internationals on each roster.

“Major League Cricket will feature many of the best T20 players from around the world in its inaugural season playing alongside the strongest domestic talent in the United States. The MLC draft will set the teams in place for what will be a summer of thrilling T20 competition to be played at a level never before seen in the United States. We’re excited to see the teams take flight following the draft event on March 19th at Space Center Houston,” said Justin Geale, Tournament Director, Major League Cricket.

The draft will follow the MLC Domestic Player Combine, due to be held at the MLC National Cricket Center at Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC) near Houston from March 4-16. The event will feature more than 50 of the leading domestic cricketers in the United States undertaking a series of training sessions, match simulations and practice matches under the watchful eye of coaches and scouts from the six incoming MLC franchises.

Additionally, an invitation has been extended to USA Cricket to integrate the MLC Domestic Player Combine as part of their preparation for the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off. This invitation includes access to training facilities, practice matches against competitive opposition and the use of specialist resources ahead of this important global event.

The camp will provide invaluable insight into America’s elite domestic players for the six MLC teams sending scouts to the event, with the opportunity for players drafted to play alongside some of the top stars in the world in the groundbreaking competition scheduled for July 13-30, 2023.

Players who have previously participated in Minor League Cricket, America’s leading domestic T20 competition for the past two years, will be automatically eligible for selection in the draft.

Fans will be able to follow the draft live via a special show to be broadcast on the MLC Network YouTube channel. The full playing regulations and draft procedure will also be announced later, with a select number of overseas player signings to be revealed prior to the event.

The league’s opening match will take place on July 13, 2023, at the newly-constructed Major League Cricket venue, Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas. The 2023 season will feature 19 matches to be played over 18 days, building up to the first-ever MLC championship final to take place on July 30, 2023. More information on the MLC schedule and broadcast details will be announced later.

