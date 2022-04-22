It’s pothole repair time in Toronto.

Weather permitting, around 40 crews (approximately 100 staff) will work a 12-hour shift, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., on both Saturday and Sunday to repair as many potholes as possible.

Residents driving or cycling this weekend are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews. The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs.

Crews have repaired approximately 70,000 potholes since January 1, city officials said.

Potholes can normally be repaired within four days of crews being made aware through proactive patrols and 311 service requests from residents. When there are large numbers of potholes to be repaired, they are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized on major roads first.

Toronto has a comprehensive pothole repair program and has budgeted approximately $4.4 million in 2022 to fix potholes on roads and bikeways. Each pothole costs approximately $25 to repair.

“We’re back at it again this weekend because we know how frustrating potholes are for people in our city whether you’re cycling, driving, walking or taking transit. I want to thank all of our hardworking City staff who will be doing this important work from sunrise to sundown to repair as many potholes as possible and to keep our road network safe and smooth,” said Mayor John Tory.

Pothole repair crews are made up of the same City staff who handle road maintenance, snow clearing, street sweeping and other roadway safety work.

Members of the public can report potholes to 311 via the 311 Toronto mobile app, online at www.toronto.ca/311 or by calling 311.