A major prostitution racket in the national capital, being run by a gang of human traffickers, has been busted by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, and 10 foreign women rescued from their clutches, police said on Saturday.

The police have alse arrested five people involved in the racket and they were identified as Mohd Arup (31), Chande Sahini alias Raju (30), Ali Sher Tilladaev (48), and Turkmen nationals Aziza Jumayeva and Meredob Ahmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Vichitra Veer Singh said the accused people used to lure foreign women to work as sex workers and brought them from various regions of Uzbekistan to India and got them involved in prostitution.

“On the receipt of secret information, a police constable was sent as decoy customer and another personnel was deputed as shadow witness and contact was made with agents by hiding the actual identity,” he said.

He said that on finalisation of deal on an agreed sum, the decoy customer was sent on an address in Malviya Nagar where agents, Arup and Sahni, produced 10 foreign woman to choose from for paid sex.

Subsequently, the police conducted a raid and both the agents were nabbed from the spot.

“All the foreigners were asked to produce their valid visa and passport for stay in India, but they failed to produce any,” the official said.

On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Jumayeva and her husband Meredob Ahmed were kingpins of this racket. Another accused namely Ali Sher used to lure foreign woman on the pretext of providing good jobs in India and once they got here, he handed them over to the couple.

According to the official, the said premises was taken on rent by an agent of Jumayeva and is still at large.The official said that a separate case has been registered in the Crime Branch police station for violation of Foreigners Act.

