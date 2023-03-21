INDIA

Major quake shakes north India, triggers panic

NewsWire
0
2

Strong tremors, lasting for several seconds, shook most of north India on Tuesday evening, creating panic among the people.

According to the US Geological Services, the 6.5 magnitude quake had an epicentre 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan’s Jurm. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km.

India’s National Centre for Seismology mapped it at 6.6 magnitude, and at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) with the epicentre at 133 km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.

However, the tremors were felt strongly across north India, from Kashmir to Delhi-NCR and reports poured in on social media about people reporting fans and appliances swaying due to the strong tremors while many ran out of their houses.

20230321-225403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Every character has a different journey, their motives are different: Keerti...

    Narendra Giri was under extreme mental trauma: Chargesheet

    RS suspends 12 oppn MPs for monsoon session ruckus

    Former K’taka Assembly speaker’s ‘rape’ remark flayed