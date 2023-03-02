COMMUNITY

Major snow storm heading for Southern Ontario tomorrow

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
It maybe March, the start of meteorological spring, but winter is not done with us yet. Environment Canada has issued a special weather advisory for most of Southern Ontario as a major snow storm is headed our way.

A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas. Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Milton, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Pickering, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham can all expect snow accumulations of 15 to 20 cm, the national weather service warns.

Environment Canada says the snow will begin Friday evening and quickly become heavy at times, adding that heavy snowfall in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

With some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow, the national weather service may issues further winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings as the event draws nearer.

This is the third significant snowfall event in southern Ontario in less than 10 days.

