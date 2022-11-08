INDIA

Major temples in Telugu states shut due to lunar eclipse

Major temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were shut on Tuesday on account of lunar eclipse.

The temples were closed in the morning after prayers and will re-open after the eclipse either in the evening or Wednesday morning following purification rituals.

Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala was closed at 8.30 a.m. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the hill shrine, announced the temple will remain closed for 11 hours.

The famous temple will reopen for darshan at 7.30 p.m.

There were no break darshans on Tuesday. TTD said no break darshan recommendation letters were accepted for the day. Even Srivari trust donors break tickets and Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets were also cancelled on lunar eclipse day.

The lunar eclipse begins at 1.30 p.m. and ends at 7.28 p.m. Its noticeable phase starts at 2.39 p.m. and ends at 6.19 p.m..

Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district was also closed for devotees. The priests shut the main doors after performing puja. The temple authorities cancelled darshan and all sevas. The temple will re-open at 6.30 in the evening after purification.

Kanaka Durga temple at Vijayawada was also shut for darshan. It will reopen after the eclipse comes to an end.

The sun temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh was also closed for devotees at 8.30 a.m. The temple officials said devotees would be allowed Wednesday morning after special prayers.

In Telangana, Saraswati temple at Basar was closed after morning puja. Sri Raja Rajeswari temple at Vemulawada was also shut in view of the lunar eclipse.

Chilkur Balaji temple on the outskirts of Hyderabad was also shut at 8 a.m. The temple authorities said it would reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday after purification rituals.

