Major terror attack averted, 20 kg IED defused in J&K

The security forces in a swift operation averted a major terror plot by timely neutralising an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Wednesday on the Handwara-Baramulla Highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Army said the IED was defused in a joint operation by them and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) on Wednesday morning based on spotting a suspicious object with wires on the National highway 701 near Langate in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Search parties of the Army and JKP were immediately deployed and the area was cordoned off by the security forces,” the Army said.

“Explosive Detection Canines of the Army were deployed, who positively confirmed the presence of explosives. An Indian Army Bomb Disposal squad was rushed in to the location to neutralise the IED. The bomb disposal squad destroyed the estimated 20 kg IED in situ without any collateral damage.”

The Handwara-Baramulla highway is an important road for the civil traffic as well as for the Army and CAPF convoys.

The traffic, which was halted on the highway briefly, was resumed after the area was thoroughly sanitised.

