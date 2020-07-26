Major terror bid foiled in Pak, key militant killed

Quetta, July 26 (IANS) Pakistani security forces foiled a major terror bid and killed a key militant in Balochistan province following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a hideout, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Saturday in Buleda tehsil, Kech district, reports Dawn news.

The slain terrorist belonged to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the militant group which had claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi last month.

A large cache of arms and ammunition, hand grenades, communication equipment and other material which was to be used in the making of improvised explosive devices (IED) was recovered from the hideout, reports The Express Tribune.

The operation was carried out the same day a Pakistan Army soldier was killed while three others sustained injuries in an ambush on their convoy in the same area.

Terrorists have intensified their activities against the security forces lately particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

In April, paramilitary forces carried IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal areas and killed seven terrorists.