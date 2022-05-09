In what can only be called a collaborative effort to honour the legacy of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, superstars from Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam cinema will be coming together to launch the trailer of the Adivi Sesh starrer movie ‘Major’.

The teaser of the movie will be simultaneously released in three languages – Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam and each teaser will be unveiled by big names from that movie industry.

The movie has been much-awaited and the official trailer of the movie is set to be launched at 4.59 on Monday, May 9. ‘Major’ traces the inspirational journey of army officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his brave sacrifice during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai city.

Given the massive scale of the movie, the biggest stars from Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam cinema will be coming together to launch the trailer of the film.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be unveiling the trailer for the Hindi movie on his social media, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will do the same for the Malayalam movie. The Telugu movie trailer will be unveiled by superstar Mahesh Babu in a grand trailer release event that is being held in Hyderabad.

The trailer promises to give a sneak peek into the life of Unnikrishnan and will offer an insight into his life’s journey up to the moment he stepped up and made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. Actor Adivi Sesh will be bringing the character of Unnikrishnan alive on the big screen.

The movie is all about celebrating the life and achievements of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and will tell the story of the unfortunate terror attacks of 26/11 as well as pay homage to the life of the major who was one of the heroes of that ill fated night. Given the nationwide popularity of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Besides Adivi Sesh, the movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma and Revathi and will release in cinemas on June 3, 2022.