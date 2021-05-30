Majority of Indians reported that in the last one year or so their overall living standard has dropped significantly. This happened almost a year back and that red line has not come down since then.

Worse is, the ever-optimistic Indian is so much spiralling down the pessimism way at the moment that they don’t see any ray of hope in the coming 12 months either, as per the IANS C Voter Covid Tracker.

To a question in the survey on how many days of Ration/ medicine etc. or money for ration/medicine etc. is available for your family in your house, as 53.2 per cent said they have less than three weeks of rations.

Things are bleak on the employment and income front too. As many as 37.6 per cent respondents said they are working under regulations and safety measures but income/salary has decreased. 21.1 per cent said income or salary is the same while 10.9 per cent said they are completely laid off or out of work.

5.6 per cent respondents said that they are working from home but their salary or income has decreased. In total, large segments are reporting reduced salary or income or no income at all.

Even in the worst of the times during the Wave 1 of Covid pandemic last year, the country was still optimistic and general opinion was that the country is moving forward even in the difficult times.

But everything seems to have changed in last one month or so. Now majority of the Indians are saying that their personal life as well as the Country, both are in poor state, as per the IANS C Voter Tracker.

The sample size of the Covid-19 tracker was 56,685 and the period of the survey was 1st January-27th May 2021 covering all 542 Lok Sabha segments.

–IANS

san/in