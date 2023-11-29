Poll finds majority of Canadians believe immigration is contributing to housing, health care problems

Amidst growing public discussion about the impact of thousands of immigrants being admitted to the country annual on public services, a new survey reveals that the number of Canadians who would welcome more newcomers has dropped considerably. Additionally, more than half (53%) believe that the federal government’s plan will admit too many immigrants to the country.

Leger’s poll conducted from November 24 to 26 surveyed 1,529 Canadians determine their opinions and concerns regarding immigration.

Survey data showed that since March 2022, the number of Canadians who would like to welcome more immigrants has dropped from 17% to 9%. While 43% would like to welcome the same amount, and 39% would like to welcome fewer. Conservative voters are significantly more likely to want fewer immigrants welcomed in Canada.

The Government of Canada’s current immigration plan is to welcome 465,000 immigrants to Canada this year, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025. In 2022, Canada admitted over 437,000 immigrants.

Over half of Canadians (53%) believe that the federal government’s plan will admit too many immigrants to the country. This proportion is higher among Conservative voters (70%) and Canadians aged 55 and over (60%).

Although 72% of Canadians agree that immigrants play a key role in growing Canada’s population, virtually the same proportion believe that immigrants are contributing to the

housing crisis (75%) and putting pressure on the health care system (73%) and the school system (63%).

A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey. For comparison, a probability sample of 1,529 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.51 %, 19 times out of 20.