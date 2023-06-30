July 1, every year, is observed as National Doctors’ Day in India, an occasion that recognises the efforts and sacrifices of healthcare professionals, honoring the dedication they have shown to the profession.

It is an important occasion that gives the opportunity to showcase gratitude to doctors; through events, appreciation posts, spreading awareness and supporting doctors’ wellness.

In a study conducted by the Indian Medical Association, it was found that 82 per cent of doctors in India are under stress. The findings conclude that most doctors don’t get at least seven hours of sleep a day, and patients lack trust upon the medical procedures by young doctors which is putting the profession at risk.

Neurosurgeons are considered to be under the most amount of stress due to the need for concentration and critical care in their procedures.

“Due to long working hours and exhaustive schedules, doctors witness an average of 40-60 patients per day, which requires them to be highly functional, accommodating, specific, and tailored to patients needs. They hardly take time off to rest and rejuvenate. This can show adverse effects on their emotional health.

“It’s very important to take a break and it depends from person to person. There are times when doctors work long days without a break. Going out for the weekend and engaging in workshops with other doctors helps declutter the minds and involve in new and upcoming treatment options for patients:” said Dr Sambit Sahu, Director of Medical Services, KIMS Hospitals.

Dr Kishore B. Reddy, Managing Director, Amor Hospitals, said: “Doctors are indeed the most emotionally stressful human beings. From surgeons to general physicians to dentists, every specialised doctor deals with innumerable amounts of stress while speaking to patients, discovering their health issues, suggesting suitable treatment options and making sure everything is done in the best interest and wellbeing of the patient.

“Doctors are warriors on the front end of the healthcare system. During the pandemic, the majority of the doctors had extended working hours and worked in high risk areas, treating Covid patients and testing people who are prone to it. It also differs from physician to surgeon, again from a general physician to a radiologist and from one type of a surgeon to another.”

Dr. P. Ranganadham, HOD and Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, SLG Hospital said: “Patients are constantly keen on receiving health updates and rely on doctor’s inputs as a means of trust. But after establishment of many new clinics, high treatment costs and corruption of medical sciences in the country, doctors are prone to fear of violence and patients started to lose trust, which has become the primary concern of doctors in the medical field.

“But, there are many good doctors and medical facilities that treat patients with utmost care and provide good quality treatment. I feel, consultants working in critical care, urology, cardiology, neuro specialists and gynaecology are most stressed in the same order of priority.”

Dr Purna Chandra Reddy, senior urologist and executive director, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology(AINU), believes that in the face of extreme stress and demanding workload, a lack of subjective control and insufficient rewards are the major sources of stress in doctors.

“Identifying the signs by looking out for doctors is key to eliminating stressors. Proactive management of stress can be done by taking regular mental breaks. With the unusual amounts of stress they experience on an everyday basis, they have very little free time and extremely long working hours,” Dr Reddy added.

2023063031983