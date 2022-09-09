WORLD

‘Majority of Germans support prolonged use of nuclear power plants’

NewsWire
0
0

Fifty-four per cent of Germans would support keeping the country’s remaining nuclear power plants running due to the worsening energy crisis, according to a survey.

Against the backdrop of soaring prices for gas and electricity, Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck aims to keep two of Germany’s three nuclear power plants on standby as an emergency option until April 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

Germany’s nuclear phase-out would not be reversed, Habeck said. “Nuclear power is and will remain a high-risk technology, and the highly radioactive waste will burden tens of generations to come.” The survey published by public broadcaster ZDF showed 12 per cent public support for the completion of the phase-out as planned by the end of this year.

Economic experts are also questioning the decision to keep the plants on standby. “Every effort must be made to mobilize generation capacities that can be made available at short notice,” Veronika Grimm of the German Council of Economic Experts told Funke Mediengruppe.

Environmental organizations have warned against reversing Germany’s nuclear phase-out. The lifetime of the country’s remaining nuclear power plants should not be extended due to unresolved safety issues, a recent study published by Friends of the Earth Germany (BUND) found.

Keeping nuclear power plants on standby until next year is “unacceptable and prevents the necessary energy transition,” Martin Kaiser, executive director of Greenpeace Germany, said. The continued operation of the old nuclear power plants is a “significant safety risk.”

20220910-035404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PlayStation VR2 to offer live streaming support, more features

    Tokyo’s Covid-19 cases exceed 1,000 for 7th consecutive day

    Google TV plans interactive workouts for your living room

    Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric wins Chilean prez polls (Ld)