Majority of mortgage holders walking a thin line as interest rates rise in Canada

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
As the Bank of Canada wields rate hikes to battle inflation, it does so with the cost of housing in mind.

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds budgets already squeezed by mortgages – and rent – before the slow climb of the benchmark interest rate begins. Three-in-five (58%) Canadian mortgage holders say their payments crowd out other portions of their budget. Three-quarters (74%) of renters say the same of their rent.

Among this group of homeowners and renters, two-thirds (65%) say it’s meeting the household food budget that is becoming difficult. Almost all (92%) have done something – from cutting out takeout (72%) or switching to cheaper brands at the grocery store (62%) – to adjust to food inflation.

Inflation, the runaway horse the Bank of Canada is trying to wrangle this year, is clearly not doing Canadians any favours. But few homeowners with a mortgage or renters have wiggle room to accommodate increases to the largest line item in their budget as interest rates rise. Seven-in-ten who say their rent or mortgage payments cause them to spend less elsewhere also say there’s no room in their monthly budget for an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.

Four-in-five (83%) renters with a child under the age of 13 in their household say their rent eats into their budget each month; seven-in-ten (71%) of those in households without young children say the same.

Half (51%) of those who say their rent or mortgage is no problem say they stress about money. For the rest of mortgage and renters, nine-in-ten (87%) say the same.

