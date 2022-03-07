Majority of mortgage holders walking a thin line as interest rates rise in Canada

As the Bank of Canada wields rate hikes to battle inflation, it does so with the cost of housing in mind.

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds budgets already squeezed by mortgages – and rent – before the slow climb of the benchmark interest rate begins. Three-in-five (58%) Canadian mortgage holders say their payments crowd out other portions of their budget. Three-quarters (74%) of renters say the same of their rent.

Among this group of homeowners and renters, two-thirds (65%) say it’s meeting the household food budget that is becoming difficult. Almost all (92%) have done something – from cutting out takeout (72%) or switching to cheaper brands at the grocery store (62%) – to adjust to food inflation.

Inflation, the runaway horse the Bank of Canada is trying to wrangle this year, is clearly not doing Canadians any favours. But few homeowners with a mortgage or renters have wiggle room to accommodate increases to the largest line item in their budget as interest rates rise. Seven-in-ten who say their rent or mortgage payments cause them to spend less elsewhere also say there’s no room in their monthly budget for an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.

Four-in-five (83%) renters with a child under the age of 13 in their household say their rent eats into their budget each month; seven-in-ten (71%) of those in households without young children say the same.

Half (51%) of those who say their rent or mortgage is no problem say they stress about money. For the rest of mortgage and renters, nine-in-ten (87%) say the same.