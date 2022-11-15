Leading global smart device brand OPPO India on Tuesday announced that majority of its 5G devices now support the standalone True 5G network of Reliance Jio.

In collaboration with Reliance Jio, OPPO India has built products that offer high speed, superior reliability, and negligible latency for an immersive and True 5G experience.

Further, any 5G device launched by OPPO India henceforth will be standalone network enabled, the company said in a statement.

“OPPO India’s dedicated efforts towards the development of the 5G ecosystem in India will empower our users to experience True 5G. We are thankful to Jio for their contribution in supporting us on the same,” said Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India.

“Further, with this development, users living in any city with a 5G-enabled network can enjoy the experience. We are constantly pushing boundaries of innovation to share an experience through our devices, which makes lives easier and more convenient,” Arif added.

OPPO India leveraged its R&D prowess, innovation capabilities, and strategic collaborations with Reliance Jio to fulfil its commitment as a company to bring cutting-edge technology to its customers during the launch of 5G in India.

The brand has started rolling out software updates on its 5G-enabled product series across different price segments to support the standalone 5G network.

Software updates for Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 7, F21 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, K10 and A53s devices are already upgraded for standalone network and users can now experience True 5G across cities wherein the network is available. Other models will be enabled for standalone networks shortly, said the company.

OPPO India also defined new directions and technologies by setting up the industry-first 5G field tests across multiple cities at different frequency bands and scenarios to provide its users with the most comprehensive 5G experience.

From the first WhatsApp video call last year, followed by the first VoNR call, OPPO India has been the pioneer of several 5G firsts in India, and is a leader in the number of 5G standard-related patents.

