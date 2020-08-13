Majority of people in Kathmandu don’t wear masks: Report

Kathmandu, Aug 13 (IANS) Despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Kathmandu, majority of people in Nepal’s capital city do not wear masks, a media report said on Thursday.

A recent study by the Nepal Health Research Council found that people did not wear masks in vegetable markets, shopping malls, government and private hospitals, banks, revenue offices, temples, public transportation and hotels across the Kathmandu Valley, reports The Himalayan Times reported.

“Wearing masks will protect us from the infection and help to prevent its spread,” said Anup Bastola, consultant tropical medicine at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku.

“People should wear masks properly if they are to protect themselves from the infection.”

This development comes after the Nepal government earlier this week gave local administrations and governments the authority to decide on restrictions and lockdown measures as coronavirus cases continued to rise, three weeks after lifting the lockdown, reports The Kathmandu Post.

However, other containment measures remained, including restriction on domestic and international passenger flights which has been extended until August 31.

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, tuition centres and training centres will also remain closed.

No date for their opening has been announced.

As of Thursday, Nepal has recorded a total of 24,432 coronavirus cases, with 91 deaths.

