As the country faces the second wave of Covid pandemic and struggles for vaccines, over 66 per cent of people believe that the country in which the vaccine is manufactured have no impact.

As per the IANS-CVoter Covid tracker, between January 1 to May 27, up to 51.5 per cent participants said they strongly believe that the country of manufacture of the life saving drug does not matter while 14.6 per cent said it does.

Out of 56,685 people, who participated in survey, 16.3 per cent replied they “strongly disagree”, while a total of 20.8 disagreed.

–IANS

pd/in