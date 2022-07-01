Senior actor Makarand Deshpande, who will soon be seen essaying the role of National Security Advisor (NSA) in the upcoming fictional action-drama series ‘Shoorveer, recently opened up on his character in the series.

Talking about his role, Deshpande said, “To play this character, there’s more than just physical changes… One needs to maintain the temperament, the discipline, the sharpness and the responsible person. These are the most difficult aspects of playing such characters.

“When you are a commando, you prepare yourself, but when you are sitting and making a decision, that’s when you really need to look responsible enough.”

The series, which also stars Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani, tells the story of an elite task force as it undergoes specialised training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats.

It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation’s peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of national forces.

The actor said, “It was also trusting myself. I would say while performing this role, I also improved as a person. I was supported by my director Kanishk Varma, creator Samar Khan, writer Mayank and the whole creative team of ‘Shoorveer’.”

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, ‘Shoorveer’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15.

20220701-191204