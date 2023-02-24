INDIA

Make all arrangements for Amarnath yatra before mid June: J&K Chief Secy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, at the 12th High Level Committee (HLC) meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Friday, attended by senior officers in civil and security establishment impressed upon all the line departments including the Shrine Board to prepare well ahead of commencement of yatra for its successful conduct this year.

“Dr Mehta urged all the departments to complete the necessary tendering and other contract related processes in the month of April itself.

“He directed the BRO to clear the snow from roads on both the axis of Chandanwadi and Baltal before end of April so that other departments are able to carry out their activities smoothly,” an official statement said.

The Chief Secretary stressed on marking the disaster-prone areas on both the routes and ensure that the utilities are not established in such areas. He directed that necessary assistance may be taken from the NDRF in this regard so that they could certify that no utility has been erected in such zones.

“He asked the Deputy Commissioners concerned to facilitate all the service providers so that the facilities created at each location are appropriate and sufficient for both the devotees and facilitators. He advised them to work in coordination with each other and use the work window very efficiently so that every facility is ready by mid June in any case,” the statement said.

