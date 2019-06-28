Make book reading a habit, gift books: Modi

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to make book reading a habit and reiterated that bouquets should be replaced by books as gifts.

In his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, Modi urged people to gift each other a book instead of a bouquet.

“Take some time out from the daily routine and devote it read a book. You will really enjoy it a lot and do write about whichever book you read on the ‘NarendraModi’ App so that all the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ get to know about it.”

“You may often have heard me say ‘No bouquet, just a book’. I had urged everyone to choose books over flowers at welcome or felicitation ceremonies. Since then people have been offering books at many a place.”

