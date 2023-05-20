INDIA

‘Make Sushil Modi CM of Bihar’: Samrat Chaudhary tells Nitish

Bihar unit BJP president Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday suggested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to make “his old friend” Sushil Kumar Modi CM, saying the saffron party would stand behind him.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Patna, Chaudhary, while pointing out the caste-based survey, said: “I read in a newspaper which states Sushil Modi is asking Nitish Kumar to come up with a law to complete the caste-based survey. The fact is, no one in the BJP has given any such statement. Still, if you agree with what Sushil Modi is saying, then make him the chief minister of Bihar. The entire BJP will stand behind you.

“We have supported you on this issue and if you have any moral ethics, leave the seat of chief minister. BJP will contest against you and win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Chaudhary said.

