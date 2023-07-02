New Delhi, July 2 (IANSlife) Don’t forget to take care of your skin as we bid farewell to long, leisurely summer days spent soaking up as much vitamin D as we can on the beach and welcome the frequently humid, wet, and sticky affects the arrival of the Indian rains brings. To make sure your skin gets the moisture and protection it needs when the seasons change, it’s important to modify your skincare regimen and adjust it to the climate. Uncertain of which components of your daily routine you should keep and which you should modify? Here are our 4 simple strategies for preserving healthy skin.

Cleanse twice a day: Cleansing is an almost unsaid yet holy grail step in skincare that cannot be ignored. Cleanse when you wake up to take off any sweat, leftover makeup and night creams from the day before and before you go to bed to rid your skin of bacteria, sweat and makeup that have accumulated through the day. Try the POND’s Bright Beauty Spot-less Glow Face Wash With Vitamins that strengthens the skin’s natural renewal process, revealing new bright cells and glowing skin.

Pro Tip: Wash your face with cold water that helps in increasing blood circulation, reducing puffiness and for an added boost to glowing skin.

Fade pigmentation with a brightening serum: Due to external factors such as pollution and ultraviolet rays, our skin tends to become extremely dull, leading to harsh dark patches. Use the POND’S latest Bright Beauty Anti-Pigmentation Serum, with a powerful, potent and efficacious blend of ingredients, including Gluta-Niacinamide that deeply penetrates 10 layers into the skin to reduce pigmentation and makes way for flawless radiance.

Pro Tip: Apply the serum before applying makeup for a dewy base and a hydrating look.

Moisturise with a lightweight gel: Opt for a hydrating lightweight formula that absorbs into the skin instantly without leaving any sticky feeling. You want to look for something that is ideal for the weather and that doesn’t weigh down your skin. Use the POND’S Super Light Gel that is infused with the goodness of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Glycerine. This super light moisturizer absorbs faster than regular creams and gives 24-hour hydration for a water-fresh glow.

Pro Tip: Gently massage with circular movements, starting from the centre to the contours of your cleansed face.

Top it up with Sunscreen: While the sun during the monsoons might not be at its shiniest best, the UVA and UVB rays could still damage skin and cause tanning and pigmentation if you step out without applying a protectant on your skin. Use the POND’s Serum-Boost Sunscreen Range that comes in three gel and serum variants that are non-oily, don’t leave behind a white cast and help fade those stubborn dark patches created by sun exposure due to the addition of Niacinamide-C.

Pro Tip: Apply your sun protectant at least 30 minutes before you step out into the sun.

