Monisa Zargar had been embellishing local Kashmiri actors for the camera for a few years, but she hit the headlines when she got a chance to work with famous Bollywood rapper Badshah and actress Shahnaz Gul.

The women of Kashmir valley are bringing laurels with their potential and accomplishments in the fields of education, health, art, literature, business, technology, etc. Many are also emerging as successful make-up artists, the latest being Monisa Zargar.

After pursuing her studies up to Master’s level, Monisa Zargar realised her childhood dream of becoming a make-up artist. She formally started her career by earning a diploma in Cosmetology from Delhi, specialising in prosthetic make-up.

Monisa has done the make-up of Bollywood rapper Badshah and actress Shahnaz Gul for a music video shot in Gulmarg, which she says was a memorable moment and a great experience for her. Previously, she did make-up for a music video shoot of famous Bollywood singer and music director Jigar.

Monisa says that she was already interested in doing prosthetic make-up because she loves to make the actors look according to the characters they portray. It takes a specialisd hand to execute this as men can be changed into women and youth can turn into the elderly.

32-year-old Zargar lives in Lasjan, in the suburbs of Srinagar. Her passion for make-up made her choose it as a career. Although Monisa is known for bridal make-up, she considers herself lucky to have had the opportunity to work with many Bollywood artists. She says that she is still struggling to establish herself as per her vision.

There was a time when girls were given less attention than boys in education and development of their skills, but the outstanding performance of girls in every field is changing this thinking.

Monisa faced various difficulties in the beginning but had plenty of support from her family. Even after marriage, she has as much support from her husband to pursue her dreams, and so counts herself lucky.

Monisa looks very happy and satisfied with her work and wants other parents to support their children so that they too fulfill their dreams. The women and girls of Naya Kashmir chase their dreams, work hard and make a name for themselves, just like Monisa.

