Officer Trainees of the Military Engineer Services (MES) called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The President said that the construction sector was very dynamic and the technologies were changing very fast. This sector plays a major role in economic growth and development.

She said that the MES officers can contribute immensely in developing infrastructure using modern tools of project management.

She urged them to make use of cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in their future projects. She said that this would help in a more efficient design and reduce the time frame for construction.

Addressing the Officer Trainees, the President said that they have joined the services at a time when India has just entered into the ‘Amrit Kaal’ and has also assumed G20 Presidency. It is the time when the world is looking towards India for new innovations and solutions. As officers of Military Engineer Services, they would be instrumental in providing rear line engineering support to all the defence arms, that is, Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and other organisations. The dedicated engineering support that they provide to the armed forces enhances their overall performance and keeps them prepared to meet any exigencies.

The President said that as young officers in the field of construction, MES officers have a prime duty to care for the environment also.

“We must move towards increased use of renewable energy for sustainable development,” she said.

She also noted that the MES was greatly contributing in reducing the national carbon footprint by completing a large number of Solar Photovoltaic projects.

The President said that they can innovate and use new building materials that protect residents from hazardous chemicals. The overall human well-being increases when surrounded by natural materials, she added.

