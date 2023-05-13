New Delhi, May 13 (IANSlife) Mothers are the epitome of unconditional love, care, and support. Their kind nurturing and constant guidance help us understand right from wrong and give us the strength to take on the world. There are a million ways to show them our gratitude – from a kind gesture to a fancy gift.

If you are still undecided on the best gift to express your love, here are some curated gifts for your mother ranging from fashion, food, home goods and more that are sure to make your extraordinary mother feel on top of the world.

Fashion

1. Swarovski’s Matrix Tennis Bracelet, Matrix ring

Embracing the contemporary fluidity of the Matrix Tennis family, surround your style with crystals with striking Matrix pieces. Crafted with a sleek circle of crystals, Matrix pieces will make a stellar addition to your jewellery box.

Price point: Bracelet at Rs. 21,000/- Ring at Rs. 10,500/- Earrings at Rs. 11,500/- Collection available at swarovski.com

2. Pamper your mom with “SOS”

Siddhaarth Oberoi Shirts, aka SOS, stand for “Save Our Soul,” it is a homegrown apparel label that makes premium shirts that portray art in a new form that has a beautiful meaning just like the collection. SOS aims to empower women to express their individual style with confidence and ease, whether they’re running errands, meeting friends for lunch, or attending a casual event.

3. The Label Life

The Label Life’s “Summer Escape” collection is a superb option when considering gifts for Mother’s Day. The new summer collection, curated by Style Editor Malaika Arora, feels just as easygoing, uplifting, and luxe as a dreamy summer getaway. The new collection includes an exhaustive range of dreamy layers, printed tops, chic shorts, mini and maxi dresses, and much more.

Available on thelabellife.com

4. Celebrate Mother’s Day in Style with BIBA’s exclusive ‘I am Just Like Mom’ Collection

This Mother’s Day BIBA’s ‘I am Just Like Mom’ collection offers outfits that perfectly complement each other and are perfect for capturing those special moments of togetherness. The collection offers a wide range of ethnic to modern ensembles, crafted with the finest fabrics and designed with attention to detail.

Biba Sea Green Cotton Straight Kurta Garara Suit Set is a perfect choice for twinning. The sea green colour of the kurta adds a fresh and vibrant touch to the outfit, making it perfect for the occasion.

Priced at Rs. 6,995/- Available at Biba.in

5. Pink Lily Dress by Saundh

This is a one-shoulder and has a sultry side slit. This dress features delicate crystal bead embellishments along the neckline and can be worn with a matching inner in solid pink. Comfortable fit that provides roomy allowance between the fabric and wearer.

Priced at Rs. 6,995 Inclusive of all taxes. Available on Saundh website.

6. The Gusto’s tote bag

Designed especially for today’s conventional women and mothers, The Gusto’s Tote Bags are crafted with high-quality materials and come in a variety of designs, sizes, and colours. The bags are not only stylish but also functional, making them a perfect accessory for the modern-day mom. From running errands to heading out to work, the Tote Bags can be used for any occasion.

The Gusto’s Tote Bags and combos are available on their website

7. Ed-a-Mamma

Style is synonymous with this below hip-length orange checks shirt! The front button plackets make it nursing-friendly, catering to your pregnancy and beyond! This hip-length orange checked front button shirt makes it perfect for all stages of motherhood.

Priced at Rs. 1699/-

8. LOV Green Paisley Design Dress with Belt by Westside

Breeze through the summers effortlessly wearing this green dress from LOV. Imbued with paisley patterning for a tinge of bohemian charm, the lightweight design flaunts a tiered frame along with a rope-like belt to cinch you in for a flattering fit.

Priced at Rs. 1,899/- Available on the Westside website

9. Brune and Bareskin

This Mother’s Day Brune & Bareskin presents you its Mother’s Day special collection with an exquisite range of luxurious bags and sandals.

The collection features a wide range of hand-crafted styles, and a variety of products including Luxurious Sandals, women bags, phone covers, etc, designed to appeal to mothers of all ages and tastes. The new line is made with the highest quality materials such as long-lasting stingray leather and features the latest fashion trends, making them perfect for any occasion.

Availability: Online www.voganow.com & offline stores in Delhi and Jalandhar

10. trueBrowns

trueBrowns, your quintessential ally is here with their magnificent selection of cord sets, kurtas, and dresses to amp up your mother’s look. The collection endorses relaxed attires and minimum details along with adorable colours and prints. Moreover, trueBrowns’ diverse range of necklaces, earrings, and rings adds an extra touch of luxury and sophistication to your mother’s style. Crafted with precision and elegance, the timeless jewellery pieces are designed to be cherished for years and can be passed down from one generation to the next, much like the rich cultural traditions of India.

Available on truebrowns.com

11. Abraham and Thakore

Give your mother’s wardrobe a fashion makeover with timeless pieces from Abraham and Thakore, a designer pret label known for premium luxury. Surprise your mother with easy-breezy kaftans and co-ord sets that are perfect for the summer season from Abraham & Thakore. Their latest collection ‘Spike of Life’ features a cohesive selection of ready-to-wear pieces that can be mixed and matched to create effortless day-to-night looks. Each piece is versatile and can easily be worn on its own, or layered with other pieces creating a variety of different looks. The collection is both practical and fun to wear and allows you to effortlessly transition from the office to an after-work event or everyday comfort wear to a formal event!

Available on abrahamandthakore.com

12. Power Dressing for Power Moms this Mother’s Day!

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to show your appreciation for the hardworking moms in your life. What better way to do that than with a gift from Deepika Arora’s perfect collection of formal dresses, jumpsuits, and co-ord sets that are ideal for working moms?

Available at Garage no 2, Kings Apt, Juhu Tara Road, Near JW Marriott, Mumbai 49, and website deepikaarora.com

13. Jimmy Choo

Introducing, Mother’s Day Gifting Guide by Jimmy Choo featuring the ever-classic Varenne Quad and Amita 45 in Smokey Blue. Celebrate the cheerleaders of our lives with iconic pieces for their special day. Discover luxurious gifts for her – from classic stilettos to elegant clutches, and select the best of Jimmy Choo.

Available at Jimmy Choo’s website

14. United Colors of Benetton

Brush through statement pieces this summer with Benetton’s SS’23 women’s collection. which is an explosion of aesthetic themes paired thoughtfully ensuring both comfort and sustainability which would make the perfect gift for the ‘Universal Mom’. From casual sundresses or elegant mini dress designed with modern silhouettes and unique details, tailored with vibrant iterations of cherries, apples, and pears of various sizes printed or inlaid on fit and flare dresses manifesting agile elegance makes fit for a perfect Mother-Daughter/Son outing.

Available at stores PAN India and on the website – https://in.benetton.com/

15. Nappa Dori’s steamer sling bag

A perfect blend of style and function, this Mini Steamer Sling Bag is inspired by the timeless design and spirit of travel embodied by our Steamer Luggage, translating into a coveted sling bag with an unmatched design sensibility. The perfect Mother’s Day present!

Crafted using high-quality Polypropylene, the bag is flexible, durable, and structured. It features intricate stitch design on the corners, premium hardware, studs for extra security, and an attaché lock-adding a touch of vintage elegance to its exterior.

Priced at Rs. 21,500/-

16. Platinum EVARA

Crafted from 95% pure platinum, Platinum EVARA by PGI India offers a curated collection of exquisitely crafted platinum jewellery. Embedded with meaning, every piece in this collection is an ode to the woman who stays true to her core and embraces all parts of herself.

Be it casual wear, party wear, workwear, or even Indian wear, the stunning collection by Platinum EVARA promises to take the style quotient a notch higher by offering designs that complement and elevate different looks across occasions. The versatile range includes an array of designs that range from captivating necklaces and alluring wristwear to intricately crafted earrings and elegant rings. Delicate yet seamless forms, combined with alluring diamond cuts come together to create one-a-kind pieces that seamlessly complement your outfits while making a discerning style statement.

Price on request

17. Gap

What could be more appealing than a matching family outfit, a matching ‘mommy and me apparel’ with your baby? Gap has created the cutest coordinating clothing for your family. From bright colours to amusing prints, plaid, and traditional logo styles, you and the clan will be set for a party, a day at the beach, and surely a photo.

The brand also offers Gap Icons as essential classics – like 90s loose denim and pleated and flat front khakis. The famous Arch Logo hoodie is also available in a rainbow of colorways, spanning from neutral tones to more vibrant brights of red, pink, orange, blue, and green. The denim assortment offers a variety of silhouettes like the 90s lose, flare, barrel, wide leg, and boyfriend and can be paired with versatile, elevated basics, including the Gap white oxford shirt, plaid button-downs, and even transitional outerwear, all with effortless style.

Price starts from Rs. 599/- Available at ajio.com

18. ASICS SportStyle

ASICS SportStyle’s new line is inspired by the blooming flowers of Japan, with pastel tones and colours combined with textured toe boxes and quarter panels. This vibrant and colourful trainer falls under both the functional and athleisure categories, making it the ideal choice for your mother.

Price starts from Rs. 11,999/- Available at asics.com

19. All Things Baby’s maternity co-ord set

Surprise them with a cozy yet trendy set of co-ords on Mother’s Day. The entire outfit was created with nursing mothers in mind. It is an ideal choice for yoga or doctor appointments because it is incredibly soft and stretchy. It is made of bamboo cotton fibre, whose exceptional breathability and thermo-regulating properties will help her stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Priced at Rs. 4,499/- Available on allthingsbaby.com

20. Anamika Khanna Silk Sari

An exquisite Anamika Khanna silk sari in the shade of olive is paired with a black lycra blouse. There is beautiful thread embroidery done on the outfit.

Priced at Rs. 16,000/- Available at saritoria.com

21. Ladies Dress Watch (SWR080P1)

The Seiko SWR080P1 women’s wristwatch, belonging to the Quartz model series, offers an elegant design and timeless look that makes it a suitable accessory for suits, dresses, and everyday wear. The deep green mother-of-pearl dial with hour positions set with gold embossed indices catches the eye at first glance. It is protected by a hardened Hardlex mineral crystal. The watch case is made of stainless steel and suitably complemented with a leather strap, the surface of the watch is finished with a golden finish.

Priced at Rs. 25,000/- Available at SEIKO Boutiques and online store seikowatches.co.in

22. WOODS – Red Sling Bag For Women

A dazzling red sling bag, made from the finest quality leather, is an easy addition to your handbag collection. The bag is easy to store and extremely large for essential items like a phone or wallet, thanks to the ziptop access closure with inside pockets. The bag is made up of a shoulder strap with gold chain detail, and it’s made up of a slightly structured shape.

Priced at Rs. 6495/-

23. TUMI

This Mother’s Day, give a perfect present to your Superwoman who is a frequent traveller, hustler, and is always on the go! To make this a smooth ride, TUMI presents a selection of accessories to keep your MOM on the go!

The new SS 23 Collection features a wide range of products such as Voyageur Tote Bag, 19 Degree Carry Ons and Backpacks. The products are the ideal selection of choices for the mothers which will help them carry everything they need in style for every occasion.

With durable features and modern silhouettes from TUMI, go ahead and pick the best multifunctional bag for your mothers from TUMI this Mother’s Day!

Available on TUMI website

24. DiaStar Original 60-Year Anniversary Edition

The DiaStar Original 60-Year Anniversary Edition has been created in collaboration with the Swiss designer Alfredo Haberli. Framed by a radial-brushed Ceramos coiffe with polished angles and detailing set over a matching, monochrome stainless steel case, the watch also features a sapphire crystal with hexagonal facets to mark six decades since the original watch. The case and dial are made in a monochromatic colour scheme, whereas the hands and hour markers are coloured with a touch of Super-LumiNova. Inside, the Rado R764 automatic movement with 80 hours of power reserve ensures reliable and precise timekeeping. The watch has a diameter of 38 mm and is water resistant to 100 m. It stands for dependability, lasting beauty, and endless wearing pleasure. This edition is delivered in a stylish grey pouch with a woven stainless-steel mesh “Milanese” bracelet, as well as a mottled grey textile strap: the EasyClip system makes interchanging for a different look effortlessly quick.

Priced at Rs. 1.83 lakh Available on rado.com

25. Birkenstock

Gift your mother the comfort of Birkenstock this Mother’s Day. The Birkenstock Madrid is a veritable classic that delights the world of fashion with its minimalist design. The single-strap version features an elegant pin buckle with a metallic glossy effect.

Shop online at www.birkenstock.com/in

26. UNIQLO and Mame Kurogouchi Spring/Summer 2023 Collection, advanced comfort, and radiant beauty

The fifth season in this collaboration of UNIQLO with designer Maiko Kurogouchi, creator of the Mame Kurogouchi fashion brand, brings together designs with pleasantly curved lines and exclusive UNIQLO fabrics and production techniques, to create a collection with fine materials, delicate cuttings, and elegant color tones. LifeWear which is elegant, while at the same time lightweight and comfortable, brings excitement to everyday life.

Full lineup at UNIQLO Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj store in New Delhi, and the UNIQLO.com online store

27. Sangeeta Boochra

This Mother’s Day Sangeeta Boochra presents a Named Vividh, it captures the different sides of femininity & motherhood by creating 4 stories with an inclusive cast. Each colour represents a persona that the divine feminine within you embraces every day – red for love, black for power, blue for fluidity, and pink for playfulness.28. Amarante Jewels’ new collection ‘Radiant Pearls’

To embrace that feeling and motherhood’s pure and serene love, this Mother’s Day – Amarante Jewels – introduces its new collection, ‘Radiant Pearls’. The collection features a range of statement pearl pieces.

This collection by Amarante Jewels thoughtfully captures the stunning bond mothers share with their children through timeless and elegant pieces. One can spot classic pearl necklaces, heavy diamond, and pearl choker sets, dazzling earrings, and intricate bracelets with diamonds studded around the pearls.

Each piece is beautifully designed, keeping in mind the elegance and sophistication that pearls are known for. The collection features pearls in different colours, shapes, and sizes, ensuring that there is something for every taste and preference. Pearls have long been associated with beauty, grace, and elegance, making this collection by Amarante Jewels the perfect gift.

Available by appointment only at Amarante Jewels

29. Aulerth Rumeli Miniature Studs

These delicate stud earrings include Morning Star and Vintage Blush stones. These can be styled to match both classic and modern ensembles.

Priced at Rs. 5000/- Available on Aulerth.in

30. Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons.

Finding the right gift for your mom, wife, or grandmother can be daunting. That is why we’ve put together a list of top gifting ideas that will surely make her feel special and loved. Gargi’s collection has something for everyone, from delicate necklaces and earrings to statement rings and bracelets.

For more information visit gargi.shop

31. Tilfi Banaras’ Urja’ Off-white Pure Katan Silk Tissue Jangla Banarasi Handloom Saree

An elegant off-white saree adorned with delicate floral jangla patterns on a bed of pure Katan Silk by Tissue. Embodying the grace and elegance of timeless Banarasi artistry, this saree has been masterfully handwoven in intricate meenakari and zari work with a distinctive combination of dusky and soft spring hues.

Priced at Rs. 94,000/- Shop now at tilfi.com

32. Mulberry, Burgundy Oxfblue Classic Grain Bayswater Small Tote

To stay ahead of the fashion pack, this women’s tote from Mulberry is a must-have. It features a twist-lock closure for added attraction and is made of premium quality leather for durability.

Priced at Rs. 83,000/- Available on luxury.tatacliq.com

Beauty

1. Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler

Good hair doesn’t mean just a good hairstyle but a good hairstyle along with healthy hair. The Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler has Intelligent Heat Control, allowing your moms to achieve salon-like styles from the comfort of their home at lower temperatures to protect their hair from extreme heat damage.

The Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler has re-engineered attachments that harness enhanced Coanda airflow to create your hairstyles. The next-generation styling barrels feature a rotating cool tip, which helps in achieving curls and waves faster and easier with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat, and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

The Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler is available for Rs. 45,900/- at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in

2. 82E sugarcane soak cleanser

Global Indian Icon Deepika Padukone’s modern self-care brand 82E extends its skincare line with Sugarcane Soak, a mattifying foaming cleanser formulated with sugarcane extract and mandelic acid. In summer, excessive heat and humidity are known to cause oil production and block the pores of the skin. The latest product from 82E, the Sugarcane Soak cleanser helps to purify the skin, and remove excess oil and impurities from the pores, leaving it matte and bright.

3. Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Lotion

Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Lotion containing hyaluronic acid comes in a pump dispenser bottle making it easy to use, magnifies your skin’s brightness, and evens out skin tone without irritating or weakening the skin barrier while providing all-day long hydration.

Priced at Rs. 1,480/- All Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Range products will be available on Nykaa, Amazon, and its store www.cetaphil.in

4. Kama Ayurveda’s 10-piece bestseller box

A slice of all authentic beauty, this beautifully designed box comes with 10 of Kama Ayurveda’s best-selling products for the face, body & hair that are gentle, effective, and authentic.

Priced at Rs. 1000/- Available on tatacliq.com

5. Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2x

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2x handles pore concerns by properly absorbing and removing excessive sebum and even fine dirt from inside pores. It is especially recommended for oily skin. Use partially on the oily T-zone if you have combination skin.

Priced at Rs. 1,100/- for 100 ml

6. O3+ Anti Ageing Single Dose Kit

O3+ Anti Aging kit is an instant glow boost and finlines reducer. Enriched with ingredients such as Jojoba Oil, Bisabolol & Aloe Extract, this facial kit is an absolute treat for skin with signs of ageing. It is dermatologically tested and suggested by leading salons for instant glow and brightening on dry, mature skin type.

Priced at Rs. 560/- Available on o3plus.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa and Purplle

7. Forest Essentials Intensive Hair Repair Masque Japapatti & Brahmi

A rich creamy pre-shampoo masque specially designed to protect, repair and nourish hair from deep within. This effective Ayurvedic preparation protects, repairs, and nourishes hair from deep within. It contains Banana pulp, with Japapatti and Brahmi infusions that help repair frizzy, damaged hair. Free from chemicals and parabens. Just like the name suggests, grab this lovely hair care essential from Forest Essentials.

Priced at Rs. 1,850/-

8. Neal’s Yard Remedies Body Butter Duo Set

Pamper your skin this season with Neal’s Yard Remedies body butter and medium-sized box combo. These organic-certified products are ultra-moisturizing and nourishing, providing your skin with the necessary care to keep it soft and supple. Say goodbye to dry and rough skin and enjoy the feeling of having healthy and moisturized skin. Treat yourself or your special mother with this luxurious skincare combo today.

Priced at Rs. 6,500/- Available on boddess.com

9. MAC Cosmetics

This Mother’s Day, MAC Cosmetics India wants to help you express your love and appreciation for the special woman in your life with their carefully curated products that celebrate beauty, strength, and individuality. It’s time to honour the extraordinary women who have nurtured us with unconditional love.

MAC Cosmetics invites you to visit their website maccosmetics.in or any of the MAC Cosmetics stores in India to explore the beautifully curated products ranging from the Iconic Ruby Woo Lipstick to the super lightweight setting spray Fix+, to MAC’s newest launch which is the 24hr long-lasting Locked KissInk Lipsticks. MAC Cosmetic’s knowledgeable makeup artists will be happy to assist you in finding the perfect gift for your mother and provide you with expert tips and tricks to help her achieve her desired look.

10. Kiko Milano Standout Volume Buildable Mascara

Buildable volume-enhancing effect mascara, from natural to intense. The 3D elastomer brush combes through the lashes neatly and gives them a panoramic volume-enhancing effect, with dual action: the concave area applies the mascara by enveloping the lashes, and the convex area combs and defines them.Available in one intense black shade.

Priced at Rs.1190/- Availability: All Kiko Milano stores across India

11. Skeyndor Global Lift Kit

Global Lift Redefining Cream for face and neck, normal to combination skin. Firming moisturizing cream that redefines the facial volume typical of youthful skin. Global Lift redefines face and neck cream for dry skin. Firming moisturizing cream that redefines the facial volume typical of youthful skin. Elixir for face and neck based on anti-aging technology. Redefines key facial contour areas fight visible signs of aging and help restore skin tone.

Priced at Rs. 4,950/- Available on Skeyndor Global Lift Kit

12. Fixderma Brightening Kit

Make your skin brighter, even-toned, and blemish-free. Our Brightening kit will give you a youthful and vibrant appearance. It includes Peelonate AHA, an alternate-day gentle exfoliator that removes dead cells and evens out the skin tone, 17% Vitamin C serum that brightens the complexion and reduces fine lines and under-eye cream which reduces dark circles, and eye puffiness and makes you look glammed up and festive ready.

Priced at Rs. 1799/-

13. L’Occitanes’ Immortelle Reset Serum (Limited Edition) 50ml

This lightweight serum filled with 3,000 antioxidant-rich Immortelle bubbles provides stress-defense against sensitivity, dullness and fatigue during the day. At night, it activates your skin’s stress-recovery process so your skin is left glowing, rested and soothed in the morning. Over time, your skin will be better able to handle the stress it faces during the day and better repair itself from stress-related effects during the night.

Priced at Rs. 7,300/-

14. SkinQ Daily Skin Essentials Combo

A combo of Daily Gentle Cleanser, Moisture Balm, and Sun Protect Ultra Light Gel ensures your mother’s skin gets a respite from the daily grind. With the presence of actives like Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Vitamin C, her skin will feel clean, fresh, nourished and protected every day.

For more information visit the website

15. Paula’s Choice Skin Restoring Moisturizer with SPF 50

This antioxidant-rich moisturizer hydrates and protects with superstar ingredients like niacinamide, shea butter and liquorice for flawless, younger-looking skin. This moisturizer helps prevent premature aging with broad spectrum SPF 50. Its creamy formula is ideal for dry skin giving you a supple dewy finish.

Priced at Rs. 8,772/- Available on amazon.in

16. Quench Botanics About Try & Buy Kit

Start your Korean skincare journey with our limited-edition Try and Buy Skincare Kit. A great travel-sized buy, this Korean skincare kit includes everything you need for endless glow and hydration. The products included in the kit are formulated using the best of natural Korean ingredients, skin-care actives and fruit extracts and great for all skin types.

Priced at Rs 699/- Available on quenchbotanics.com

17. Personal Touch Skincare’s special gift boxes

This Mother’s Day, express your love to your mom with Personal Touch Skincare’s specially curated gift boxes. With hectic schedules, running errands, and juggling between multiple tasks every day, your mother definitely deserves a special pampering session and Personal Touch Skincare’s products and gift boxes are the perfect experience, which would help rejuvenate her skin and give her the perfect skincare regime.

The Matte Regime Gift Box by Personal Touch Skincare also includes the Facebath facewash, and the Youthburst moisturiser, along with the Sunstalker Korea 3-in-1, an exclusive 3-in-1 moisturizer and sunscreen, which is a light gel-based formula that hydrates, repairs and protects the skin from damaging effects.

Priced at Rs. 3,547/- The gift boxes can also be personalized with your mother’s name engraved on them to make them feel even more special. The gift box is available to purchase at skincarepersonaltouch.com

18. Anastasia Beverly Hills NORVINA Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 5

This Mother’s Day’s, leaving you with a whole lot of space to create mesmerizing eye makeup looks with Anastasia Beverly Hills NORVINA® Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 5 – with Vegan and cruelty free formulation.This professional-grade artistry palette features 25 deluxe-sized, high-performance shades with a gorgeous lilac colour story, curated by Norvina herself.

The diverse shade range ensures enough supporting and complementary colours to create looks with limitless variation and dimension. The Eyeshadow contains flashy metallics and vibrant shades of purple from pastels to a deep eggplant. This eyeshadow palette is perfect to experiment with new eye makeup by adding colourful hues to ones looks which is perfect for a Mother’s Day lunch and dinner outing.

Priced at Rs. 7,600/- Available on boddess.com, Sephora and ABH stores in Mall of India Noida, DLF Vasant Kunj, Pheonix Palladium

19. Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

A hypoallergenic eye cream comes with a lightweight texture and it infused with glutathione, Blue Hyaluronic Acid, and caffeine that helps to relieve dark circles and puffiness, and the rich moisture from coconuts oil instantly cools and soothes the skin and brightens the skin not only that it also prevents sensitiveness and dryness.

Priced at Rs. 2900/- for 25ml. All the products are available on Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, and other leading E-commerce websites

Hampers

1. Interflora’s Scent of Prosperity

Encourage mom to give in to the luxury of well-being by taking the day off. And enhance her experience with this mindfully crafted disposition of a money plant, luxury Southern magnolia diffuser, and candle with dark chocolate truffles.

Priced at Rs. 2995/- Available at https://www.interflora.in/

2. VAHDAM’s Signature Private Reserve Gift Set

VAHDAM India, a premium tea and wellness brand, is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering a range of gifting options for the occasion. Thoughtful and beautiful picks by VAHDAM India’s wide range will brew memorable conversations over Mother’s Day. A unique combination of quality black tea flavored with delectable nuts and spices and beautiful roses

Priced at Rs. 749/- Available on amazon and website www.vahdam.in

3. Smoor’s Breakfast in Bed Hamper

Make Mother’s Day extra special with Smoor Breakfast in Bed Hamper! Specially curated to treat her, this unique hamper includes an array of freshly baked pastries and muffins, complemented by an aromatic tea. It’s a thoughtful way to pamper and appreciate Mom, letting her indulge in a breakfast experience right in the comfort of her own bed. Show her how much she means to you with this special gift that’s sure to make her day truly memorable!

Priced at Rs. 1499/- Available on smoor.in

4. The Gift Studio’s ‘Giggles & Wiggles’

Mother’s Day is a special occasion that allows us to celebrate the most important women in our lives. And what better way to show our love and appreciation than by gifting them something unique and special? The Gift Studio has curated a range of hampers that cater to the needs of new moms and their little ones, making this Mother’s Day an occasion to remember.

Each hamper in the ‘Giggles & Wiggles’ segment is thoughtfully crafted with high-quality, utility-driven and premium baby products, making them the perfect gift for expecting moms or those who have just welcomed a little one into their lives. The hampers are thoughtfully curated and come in a variety of themes and sizes to suit every need.

For more information visit thegiftstudio.com

5. Archies’ Combo 3 Evil Eye

This box is full of blessings and a perfect gift for each and every mother. An especially curated gift set of evil-eye-inspired products is also suitable for everyday use. It contains an evil eye-designed printed hanging, pillow, mug, and desk clock. The Evil Eye Box is an object of protection and fascination.

Typically, evil eye charms in a house are meant to keep jealousy and bad energy away while protecting all who come to or dwell in the home. There was always something comforting about having a symbol of protection. Make your Mothers happy by giving them this.

In this combo, there is a Ceramic Mug, Paper Greeting Card, Wood Hanging, Plastic and Glass Desk Clock, and Cotton and Cloth Pillow.

Priced at Rs. 1,299/- Available on archiesonline.com

6. Serving Love Mom Hamper

This delightful hamper which is a token of affection and appreciation for your mom contains a MOM’s apron and hand cloth which mother’s can use while cooking or baking. The hamper also includes a delicious crunchy delightful can of roasted cashew nuts.

Priced at Rs. 1799/- Available on FNP (Ferns N Petals)

Home

1. Portable fans for Mom this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect opportunity to show your mom how much you appreciate her. If your mom is working from home or just needs a little relief from the summer heat, a portable fan from Anemos could be an ideal gift.

Anemos fans are designed to be compact and easy to move around, making them the perfect solution for moms who need to stay cool on the go. Whether she’s working from her home office or sitting on the patio enjoying some fresh air, our fans can provide a refreshing breeze to keep her comfortable and cool.

Anemos fans come in a variety of styles and sizes, making them perfect for any situation. From compact table fans to easy-to-move pedestal fans, the collection has a fan to suit your mom’s needs. Anemos’ fans are also designed to be quiet, so they won’t disturb her while she’s working or relaxing.

By gifting your mom a portable fan from Anemos, you’re not only providing her with a practical tool for staying cool and comfortable but also showing her how much you care about her well-being. Plus, these fans are stylish and sleek, making them the perfect addition to any space or room.

Available at Anemos, Krishna House, Ground Floor, Raghuvanshi Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 13 and website: www.anemos.in

2. Surprise your mom with GharGhar’s stunning range of cushions and rugs this Mother’s Day!

GharGhar has introduced these handcrafted rugs and cushions that make the perfect gift for the special mom in your life. Surprise her with a unique and beautiful addition to her home decor, and show her just how much she means to you. With GharGhar’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, you can trust that these pieces will be cherished for years to come.

3. Blue Winged Angel by Ochre At Home

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about how to celebrate the amazing women in our lives. This year, surprise your mom with thoughtful and stylish home decor accessories from Ochre at Home. Whether you are looking for a gift for your mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, or any maternal figure, it’s important to choose something that matches her unique personality and style. This winged sculpture in a bright blue shade is made of polyresin, and has a statement-making presence.

4. BYOT Coffee Tables

The jigsaw is a fan favourite and pairs seamlessly with the side tables. The distinctive aesthetic makes these coffee tables a one-of-a-kind. These new statement coffee tables are awe-inspiring and add a touch of glamour and sophistication to any space. The beauty of the coffee tables lies in the natural hues and textures. The coffee tables explore a range of tops in marble, granite and wood

5. Gift Dyson’s well-rounded care to your mom this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the love and care that mothers provide every day, and what better way to say “thank you” than by helping them create a healthy and clean environment in their homes?

Dyson’s advanced air purification technology is the perfect gift for moms, grandmothers, and all custodians of motherhood who want to prioritize their health and well-being. Our advanced air purifiers are designed to remove harmful pollutants and allergens from the air, ensuring that your loved ones can breathe easy and enjoy clean and healthy air.

With advanced features like HEPA filtration and air quality sensors, our air purifiers provide the ultimate in indoor air quality control. So this Mother’s Day, give the gift of health and wellness to the special mom in your life with Dyson’s advanced air purification technology. It’s a gift that will show your appreciation and love, and help her live a healthier, happier life.

Available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for Rs. 49,900/-

6. Celebrate Mother’s Day with Stylish and Sustainable Kitchenware

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and Irida Naturals offers what you need if you’re looking for a thoughtful and sustainable gift for your mother. Irida Naturals is a brand dedicated to producing eco-friendly kitchenware that is both practical and fashionable. And to celebrate Mother’s Day, they’re offering a 10% discount site-wide!

Irida Naturals has a wide range of rice husk, wheat straw, and wooden kitchenware and dinnerware. These materials are sustainable, renewable, and eco-friendly, making them an excellent choice for anyone who wants to reduce their environmental impact. Not only that, but the products are also non-toxic, BPA-free, ensuring that your mom’s health is protected.

Whether she’s an avid cook or simply enjoys spending time in the kitchen, these eco-friendly products will make her life easier and more sustainable.

So, if you want to give your mom a thoughtful and sustainable gift this Mother’s Day, head over to Irida Naturals and take advantage of their 10% discount site-wide.

Tech Gadgets

1. Fitness Tracker

If your mom is into fitness or looking to start a new healthy lifestyle, a fitness tracker is a perfect gift. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a newly launched affordable option that offers a range of features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking. It also offers personalized guided breathing sessions to help reduce stress.

2. OPPO Find N2 Flip

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is the ultimate smartphone that offers the best of both worlds – style and convenience. Compact in size, this smartphone has a larger cover display and an invisible crease screen that allows her to access her emails and texts and browse without straining her eyes. And when she’s on the go, the foldable design allows her to easily slip it into her purse or pocket, making it more convenient.

Priced at Rs. 89,999/-, the Find N2 Flip can be bought for as low as Rs. 79,999/- through cashback and incentives from the nearest?OPPO store?or?Flipkart.

3. Blaupunkt’s Premium Earbuds BTW09 Moksha with Hybrid ANC Technology

Serves as a perfect travel partner, Blaupunkt’s BTW09 premium earbuds are must-have earbuds that come with wireless charging & hybrid technology that pushes noise cancellation to new heights while travelling. The BTW09 is packed with an effective noise cancellation level of -35db that ensures your loved ones get the best sound even in the noisiest environments including airports, subways, and busy streets. The BTW09 is packed with super-efficient German technology TurboVolt that helps in charging the battery much faster, giving users 60 hours of performance on every charge.

Priced at Rs. 3,699/- Available on Amazon

4. Syska Stellar Smartwatch

This smartwatch from Syska features a 1.28-inch full-touch HD display with 500 nits of peak brightness. It claims to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch comes with over 200 cloud and customisable watch faces.

Priced at Rs. 5,999/- Available on Amazon(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

