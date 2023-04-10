Looking to travel and explore new places? Try Yunnan Province in China.

Located in the southwest of China, Yunnan is known for its stunning natural scenery, rich cultural heritage, and delicious cuisine, making it a must-visit destination for any traveller.

The name Yunnan literally means “South of the Clouds”. It denotes the location as south of the Yun Range (Yun-ling Mountain, “Cloudy Mountains”).

The place is also home to a diverse range of ethnic groups, each with their own unique customs and traditions. Visitors can experience the rich cultural heritage of the region by exploring ancient towns, traditional markets, and local festivals. Some of the must-visit places include Dali Ancient Town, Lijiang Ancient Town, Ganden Sumtseling Monastery, Three Pagodas of Chongsheng Temple.

Yunnan is also home to many natural wonders, including snow-capped Meili Snow Mountain, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, famous Tiger Leaping Gorge, Xishuangbanna Rainforest, and the spectacular UNESCO World Heritage Sites Yuanyang Rice terraces.

The province has several national parks, such as the Yunnan Golden Monkey National Park, as well as the Three Parallel Rivers National Park, Shangri-La Potatso National Park, etc.

Yunnan Province in China may be small, accounting for less than 4 per cent of the country’s total land area, but it’s home to an incredible array of biodiversity. In fact, Yunnan is a crucial habitat for around 42.6 per cent of all protected plant species and 72.5 per cent of all protected wild animals in China. What’s more, 15 per cent of these species are strictly endemic to Yunnan, making it a must-visit destination for any wildlife lover.

One of the most exciting things about Yunnan is its cuisine, which is known for its bold flavours and fresh ingredients. The province’s diverse geography has led to a wide variety of dishes, from spicy and sour flavours in the southeast to hearty stews in the northwest. Some of the must-try dishes include the famous Yunnan rice noodles, milk fan (Yunnan cheese), Yunnan rose cake and delicious wild mushrooms.

How to travel?

Flights are available from major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata to Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan. Kolkata and Kunming are sister cities, and are located relatively close to each other. Once in Kunming, visitors can easily explore the rest of the province by taking a bus, high-speed train, or domestic flight.

When to travel?

Yunnan is suitable to visit all year round. While spring and summer are best to see the flora and fauna, during autumn and winter visitors can see snow-capped mountains and peaks.

Overall, Yunnan Province is a fascinating and unique destination that offers something for every traveller. From cultural experiences to natural wonders and delicious cuisine, Yunnan is the perfect place to add to your travel bucket list. So why not start planning your trip today and discover the magic of Yunnan for yourself?

20230410-112802