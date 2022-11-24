BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

MakeMyTrip’s B2B platform MyBiz logs 3X growth over pre-Covid period

MakeMyTrip’s B2B platform MyBiz has doubled its bookings over last year and grown more than three times over pre-Covid period, the company said on Thursday.

MyBiz offers services like booking domestic and international flights, hotels in India and overseas, train, cabs, bus, forex, visa and corporate clients.

According to the company, MyBiz currently serves more than 6,300 large and mid-market corporates and more than 39,900 small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The result is that even though the corporate travel market has still not recovered fully, MyBiz has doubled its bookings over last year, and grown more than 3 times over pre-covid period.

“We are a young player in the corporate travel segment, yet in a short span, we are already the leading online travel agency (OTA) in this space. We have acquired 80 per cent of our newly onboarded corporate clients from incumbents this year, without losing any,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

Some of the leading corporate clients that MyBiz has onboarded in the current year include Max Bupa, Licious, Upgrad, Uniqlo, Hitachi, Blue Energy, Urban Company, Livspace, Biocon, Invest India, Cairn India, NIIT, SRL Diagnostics and Cashfree, among others.

“Our accommodation offering, with a wide variety of 80,000+ hotel and homestay options, has literally changed the B2B travel booking paradigm in the country. Interestingly, more than 50 per cent of hotel bookings in India happen across tier 2 and 3 towns,” said Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer, MakeMyTrip.

MakeMyTrip targets large, mid, and small enterprises through myBiz and conglomerates and enterprises through Quest2Travel.

