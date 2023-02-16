INDIALIFESTYLE

Makeover for Guptar ghat in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is planning a makeover for Guptar Ghat, situated on the banks of Saryu, which is revered among Hindus as the place where Lord Ram took ‘jal samadhi’.

The Ayodhya Development Authority plans to develop the 10-acre wide riverfront and set up food kiosks, interpretation centre, open air theatre, divyangjan park, therapy garden, terrace garden, children’s park, meditation centre, surveillance and public announcement system, decorative lighting and gazebos among others, at the ghat.

Vice chairman of ADA, Vishal Singh said, “Plans are on to make the facilities, to be built at an outlay of Rs 13.50 crore, available to visitors by the end of this year.”

Over the past two years, more than Rs 40 crore have been infused to change the layout and overall look of Guptar Ghat.

A 24-metre-wide new link road, parking bays for up to 430 vehicles and construction of 1.15 km long embankment along the Guptar Ghat have been completed.

“Situated in the Cantt area, the existing road is not wide enough to take on increased traffic load and hence a new link road has been developed,” said the ADA officer.

The officer said the basic infrastructure and civil works have been commissioned at the site and now only beautification work needs to be done.

A colonnaded frontage will also be developed at the riverside food kiosk complex with canopy seating.

Multimedia programmes and scenographic exhibitions will be set to emphasize on the heritage connection with the tourists.

