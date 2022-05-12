ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Makers come up with musical event titled ‘Sounds of The Kashmir Files’

The makers of the blockbuster ‘The Kashmir Files’ have come up with a musical event titled ‘Sounds of The Kashmir Files’ to relive the memories attached to the landmark film.

The makers are all set to come up with a mega musical event called ‘Sounds of The Kashmir Files’ that will take the audience on a journey where they will showcase the pain, suffering, and the fight for the right to justice. The event is set to be held at Opera House, Mumbai on May 13.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with cast members Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar will be attending the event along with other musicians and singers who were part of the film’s music album and Symphony Orchestra along with Rohit Sharma.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11. The makers are also preparing for the digital release of the film, exclusively on ZEE5 from May 13.

This event is co-organised by Zee Studios, ZEE5, and #IAmBuddha.

