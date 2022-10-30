ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Makers dismiss rumours; Dhanush-starrer ‘Vaathi’ to hit screens on Dec 2

Two-time National Award winning actor Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir’ (Telugu)/’Vaathi’ (Tamil) will release on December 2 this year as announced earlier.

Dismissing rumours that claimed that the film’s release would get pushed to next year, a source close to the unit of the film said that the film would be releasing on December 2.

Leading production house Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas together are producing the high budget film on a lavish scale.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer in Tripathi Educational Institute in the film.

Dhanush delivers a punch line in the film, which many believe to be the bottomline of ‘Vaathi’. He says, “Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don’t sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel.”

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.

S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, National Award Winning editor Navin Nooli and National Award winning music director G.V. Prakash Kumar.

