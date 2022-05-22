The makers of the Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’, which is set to be released on June 3 amid high expectations, have decided to go with the standard ticket prices in multiplexes and other theatres, similar to Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’.

The producers have stated that ticket prices will be extremely low and accessible to people from all over the country, as the true purpose of the film is to honour 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The filmmakers, along with actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the 26/11 hero in the movie, believe that everyone should see this film as a tribute to our brave soldiers as a matter of national pride and honour.

Also, the producers are confident in the final product and want to make sure it reaches as many people as possible.

Earlier, the producers of Venkatesh and Varun Tej-starrer ‘F3’ announced that they were not ready for the inflation in the movie’s ticket prices, so as to be affordable for the family audiences.

20220522-125203